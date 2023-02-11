Bafana and Pirates legend Moeti laid to rest on Saturday

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates legend John Moete will be laid to rest on Saturday at the Rhema Bible Church in Johannesburg, a family spokesperson Victor Rakhale has confirmed.

Moeti passed away this week after battling with illness for months and was said to be receiving specialist medical care.

“Earlier this week, we informed you of the passing of John “Dungi” Moeti. The family has since finalised the plans for his funeral which will take place this coming Saturday (11th February 2023) at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg,” Rakhale was quoted by Safa.net.

“The proceedings will start with a memorial service, from 9am, and will last for two hours until 11am. Following the memorial service, the family will proceed to the cemetery where John will be laid to rest. The family have requested that the burial be a private ceremony, open only to close family members.



Rakhale also thanked everyone who had sent their condolences and showed great support to the family following their loss.

“The family would like to thank everyone who has expressed their condolences and those who have given support in various forms to John’s family, this includes the government of Gauteng, friends of the family and the sporting fraternity in general. The Moeti family will forever be grateful for the support.”

The 55-year old Moeti was part of the Pirates team that won the Caf Champions League in 1995, becoming the first South African team to reach that feat.



The former Pirates captain went on to put his name in the South African football history books when he was included in the 1996 Bafana squad that lifted the Caf Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The midfielder played for Pirates from 1995 until 1999 going to have a spell at SuperSport United where he later retired.