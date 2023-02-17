Maduka gives cryptic answer on Jele’s playing prospects at Royal AM

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Royal AM coach John Maduka says he is not sure when former Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele will play at Royal AM.

Jele joined Royal AM in January. He had spent the previous six months without a club following his exit from the Buccaneers.

His exit left some in the Soweto club shocked as he had been expected to retire at the team he had served with distinction for over 16 years.

But the club wanted him to retire and take up a managerial position while he still wanted to play.

He was linked with a few clubs in July but nothing came of it and only joined Royal AM in the summer transfer window.

Asked about Jele’s prospects at Thwihli Thwala, Maduka said he could not tell when he could play as he lacked match fitness.

“He’s still training with the team, (but) he wasn’t playing (against Cape Town City,” said Maduka as quoted by IdiskiTimes.

“Sadly at this time of the season it is very difficult to play friendly matches because that is where he can get some match fitness.

Royal AM not the same as when he left

“But he is an experienced player. So we hope everything goes according to plan… If we can have him, we must have him.”

Maduka meanwhile has his job cut out for him at Royal AM where he has returned after a six months hiatus.

He left the Durban side under a cloud with suspicions that he was pushed out to make way for Khabo Zondo.

Maduka resigned and later joined Maritzburg United where things didn’t go well for him and was fired during the Fifa World Cup break.

Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize brought him back to her team after she had got rid of Zondo.

And while Maduka had left Royal AM, a team who were pushing Mamelodi Sundowns for the league title, finishing second last season, he found them outside the top eight.

Royal AM are ninth on the standings with 24 points after 19 games. They are a mere three points above Maritzburg United in 15th spot.

Maduka’s next assignment is a DStv Premiership match against SuperSport United at Chatsworth Stadium on Saturday afternoon.