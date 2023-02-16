Not first time Galaxy not paying salaries, says union boss

Phakaaathi Reporter

It has emerged that TS Galaxy are serial offenders when it comes to non-payment of players’ salaries.

This revelation has come in the wake of news that some of the club’s staff and players have not been paid their January salaries.

Galaxy are reported to have also made players pay a fee for the European trip the club took during the Fifa World Cup break last year.

It has also emerged that players’ salaries have been cut as Tim Sukazi’s club faces financial difficulties.

And now SABC Sport reports that the South African Football Players’ Union (Safpu) has revealed that it is not the first time such happens.

The report quotes Sapfu vice president and former player Tebogo Munyai saying they have intervened in the non-payment of players’ salaries.

“I can assure you now that this matter has reached our office,” Munyai is quoted as saying.

“This is not the first time, a lot of you do not know this but about four or five months ago, TS Galaxy didn’t pay players for two months.

“We are really worried about the non-payment of players, especially in the professional ranks,” he added.

Munyai said there are a few other clubs who have not been keeping their end of the deal when it comes to salaries for players.

Clubs should not sign players they do not afford

“It’s not only TS Galaxy. The National First Division is worse. Just yesterday, I was engaging with one of the club owners regarding a similar issue.

“As a union we’ve taken a step further to invite club owners to our offices to find out what the issues are.

“Why are players not getting paid while the league is paying the grant? We want to get to the bottom of it,” said Munyai.

Munyai said they are advising clubs not to bite more than they can chew when it comes to salaries.

Galaxy signed some big name players who are probably top earners at the start of the season like Sibusiso Vilakazi and Bernard Parker.

Vilakazi has since been released. Galaxy have also been reported to have stopped their plans to beef up their technical team due to financial issues.

“One of the key things that clubs need to understand is that they need to pay the salaries that fit their pockets.

“Players also need to negotiate salaries that fit the clubs’ pockets. We need to find the balance between the union and club owners and find solutions.

“Before we go to the league, we need to understand from club owners what their problems are.

“This is so that we go to the league knowing exactly the problems that owners face and the challenges that our footballers face, then find solutions,” said Munyai.