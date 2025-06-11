Maema tight-lipped on future after making Sundowns Club World Cup squad

'I'm not going to mention anything about my future at the club because I'm still a Sundowns player,' said Maema.

Neo Maema has remained tight-lipped about his future after being named in Mamelodi Sundowns’ final squad for the Fifa Club World Cup. The skilful midfielder endured a tough 2024/25 season, struggling for regular game time, with strong speculation suggesting he could be on his way out of the Chloorkop-based outfit.

The former Bloemfontein Celtic star is believed to have just one year left on his current deal, having joined the Brazilians on a five-year contract in 2021. Maema featured in only seven Betway Premiership matches during the campaign after falling down the pecking order in the star-studded squad.

In total, he made 17 appearances across all competitions, with his sole goal of the season coming in the 2–0 victory over Marumo Gallants in the Carling Knockout semi-finals.

Notably, Thapelo Maseko and Terrence Mashego are the two most high-profile absentees from the travelling party heading to the United States for the global showpiece. Sundowns have been drawn in Group F alongside Ulsan HD, Borussia Dortmund, and Fluminense.

“I always knew that I would make the squad and it’s not about being arrogant but I feel that this is the work of the players that have been here two years ago when we qualified for the Club World Cup” Maema said.

“When you’re still at the team, you just have to eat the fruits of the work that you put in. I’m happy that I made the squad and obviously it’s disappointing for the ones that didn’t make it but there’s competition.

“This is a big club but I feel for them because they are my brothers but I’m also looking forward to the experience of the club world cup. I’m not going to mention anything about my future at the club because I’m still a Sundowns player.”

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has already laid down the challenge for the side to reach the last 16 of the expanded 32-team tournament. Maema is also eager to make an impression on the world stage and prove his worth in a tournament that could shape the next chapter of many of the Sundowns players.

“We had a couple of days off to recuperate to make sure that we gather our thoughts and just look forward because this is another adventure,” Maema concluded.

“It’s a new experience and we’re playing against the best clubs around the world so we are looking forward to it. It’s a big opportunity for everybody to showcase our talent and also as a team to do well.”