Mailula needs proper guidance, says former Sundowns captain Kekana

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Hlompho Kekana believes new kid on the block Cassius Mailula has the potential to become a big star at Mamelodi Sundowns.

He, however, feels that Mailula will need to be guided carefully so he does not fall by the wayside and not live up to his full potential.

“He is a kid who needs to be guided properly and you will only get experience on the field of play,” said Kekana . during the launch of Carling Black Label’s match predictor for the Fifa World Cup.



Kekana is an ambassador for the program.

“If he continues to play like he has been doing, I am sure he is going to develop properly and be a good player for the country.

“At this moment I have no doubt that he will blossom because of his attitude. I say that having seen the matches he has played so far.

“He is on the right track because he is giving performances every match that he plays.

“The hyping part is up to the media; we are talking about a 21-year-old who needs to be guided properly because one big article can destroy the poor kid,” Kekana adds.

“I see how he plays and I like how he applies himself in matches. I like his attitude and if he stays true to the process he will be a big thing in South African football if he continues to work extra hard.”

Kekana likes that Mailula does not only create goals but also scores some important ones to help the team. He believes the structure at Sundowns is good for Mailula.

“He’s got an eye for goal, as you may have seen in the last matches that he played. He is exciting and you can tell the kid enjoys playing football.

“The hyping part, I cannot control that, it is up to him how he accepts and takes it, but without a doubt he is a good player.

“The structure is good, you must remember that they are fortunate to play in the Champions League.

“And if you play in that space continuously you stand a chance of developing as a player because of the different game modes that are applied at that tournament.”