Zungu reveals what can help Sundowns win Champions League again

Bongani Zungu believes that the amount of depth that Mamelodi Sundowns have could be the key to the club winning the Caf Champions League title again.

Sundowns have been itching to get their hands on the Champions League trophy, which they only won in 2016 after suffering heartbreak in 2001 against Al-Ahly.

Zungu, who returned to Sundowns in August, says the depth that Sundowns have will come in handy for the Chloorkop-based campaigners.

“We have depth in the team and to see players like Sphelele Mkhulise, who was young when I left the team in 2016, and to see how he has grown as a player is unbelieve. I always say in the dressing room that we can go as far as winning the Champions League if we focus and work hard together,” said Zungu.

The 30-year-old has been given the nickname “Sjumba” because of the amount of weight he picked up as he was out of action for a while. Zungu, however, says he is working on his physique and hopes to be in good shape when Sundowns take on Orlando Pirates in the DStv Premiership on New Year’s Eve.

“I have been working very hard on my fitness and I don’t feel any pressure. I am at peace and I am doing quite well in training and in time, my best will come.

“I am looking forward to playing and helping the team, more especially in the Champions League and I am nearly there because the team is off and I am training at Chloorkop. It is going to be an exciting come back for me and I am not being pressured by the club. By next year or in the game against Orlando Pirates I should be in top shape.”

Meanwhile, the Confederation African Football (Caf) postponed the group stages draw for the Champions League and Confederation Cup, which was scheduled to take place a week ago.



A new date for the draw will be announced where Sundowns’ group opponents will revealed.