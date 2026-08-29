Majoro warns Orlando Pirates ahead of Sekhukhune MTN8 clash

Majoro said there is no way Sekhukhune will allow Pirates to beat them three times in a row.

Ex-Orlando Pirates striker Lehohonolo Majoro has warned his former team to brace themselves for the mother of all battles when they face Sekhukhune United in the second leg of the MTN8 semifinal at the Orlando Amstel Arena this afternoon (kick-off is at 3pm).

Pirates come into this leg leading Sekhukhune United 1-0 and they are the favourites to go through to the final. The Buccaneers have not lost an MTN8 semi-final tie since 2012 and their incredible success in this competition over the last few years has seen them lift the trophy in each of the previous four seasons.



Having edged them 1-0 in the first leg of the semifinal clash, Pirates doubled their lead over Babina Noko, beating them 2-0 in the Betway Premiership fixture on Tuesday. This is why Majoro feels that United won’t be pushovers on Saturday.



Majoro said there is no way Sekhukhune will allow Pirates to beat them three times in a row.

“We might sit here and think Pirates are already in the final, but they must brace themselves for a fight,” he told Sedibeng Ster Sport.

“The good thing is that Pirates will be playing in front of their supporters, which will make things difficult for Sekhukhune. I would love to see Pirates and Sundowns in the final. This will be good for football. Pirates are known for their domination in the MTN8 Cup, having won it four times already. They will want to make history by winning it for the fifth time,” added Majoro.



Sekhukhune will be missing head coach Cedric Kaze on the touchline due to suspension, leaving Paulus Masehe to steer the dugout in a must-win game.



Kaze was sent off during Tuesday’s league clash.