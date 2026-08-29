History makers Pirates rout Sekhukhune to reach MTN8 final

Pirates made history by becoming the first Premier Soccer League side to reach the final on five consecutive occasions.

Orlando Pirates beat Sekhukhune United 3-0 in the second leg of the MTN8 semi-final clash at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday to reach the final of the competition.

By doing so, Pirates made history by becoming the first Premier Soccer League side to reach the final on five consecutive occasions.

The Buccaneers will meet the winner of Sunday’s other semifinal between Mamelodi Sundowns and Golden Arrows in the final. Arrows lead Sundowns 1-0 from the first leg.

As expected, the Buccaneers dominated ball possession and Toaster Nsabata was the busier of the two goalkeepers. The Zimbabwean keeper was called into action as early as the fourth minute when he had to go down to deny Oswin Appollis and he did well to parry the ball away for a corner kick.

Nsabata did well again to fist Ghampani Lungu’s free header in the 27th minute as Pirates continued to pile on the pressure on Babina Noko as they looked for the opener.

Pirates were to be rewarded for their persistent pressure when Thapelo Mokobodi put them in the lead in the 37th minute with a tap-in from a perfectly weighted cross from Yanela Mbuthuma.

Two minutes later Lungu made it 2-0 for Pirates with a powerful shot. Mbuthuma was again the provider for the goal which was scored by Lungu. The Bucs striker made a brilliant run on the left side of the Pirates attack, before crossing the ball to an unmarked Lungu, who beat Nsabata with a powerful finish.

Sekhukhune’s best chance of the half fell to Lehlohonolo Mojela on the stroke of half-time, but he shot straight at Sipho Chaine from just outside the penalty box.

Pirates led 2-0 at the break.

Needing three goals in order to progress to the final, Babina Noko came out with guns blazing in the second half and Chaine, who had a relatively quiet game in the first half, found himself having to make some saves to keep his side in the game.

Chaine made a good save on the hour mark to deny Siphesihle Mkhize from close range as Sekhukhune continued to look for goals.

Sekhukhune kept up their attacking pressure, but it was Pirates who added the third goal through Kamogelo Sebelebele in the referee’s optional time. It proved to be the final nail in the Sekhukhune coffin.