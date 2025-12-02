Modiba eyes top spot as Sundowns seek to end year on a high

'It's important for us to get three points and go back to where we belong,' said Modiba.

Mamelodi Sundowns approach Wednesday night’s Betway Premiership encounter against Siwelele FC at Dr Molemela Stadium knowing the margin for error has vanished.

Sundowns’ unusual position

Second on the table after 12 matches with 25 points and three adrift of Orlando Pirates, the Brazilians are in an unusual position as they prepare for their final outing of 2025.

Despite the pressure, defender Aubrey Modiba insists Sundowns are not distracted by Pirates’ threat to their title defence. A victory for the Tshwane giants would see them leapfrog Pirates back to the summit of the log on goal difference.

“It’s important to focus on ourselves and we obviously know that we’re second on the log but there are still a lot of games to play. As the last game for this year, it’s important for us to get three points and go back to where we belong,” Modiba said.

“We just have to do our job and win our games and not focus on other teams. I think that can help us to be able to defend our title but we want to take each game as it comes and not focus on other teams on the log.”

Siwelele have shown improved form in recent weeks, collecting seven points from their last four fixtures. They come into the game on the back of a goalless draw against Chippa United and will relish the opportunity to unsettle the champions in Bloemfontein.

‘It’s not going to be easy’

“Things are tough in the PSL now because teams are doing well but I think we’re ready for the task and we’re not going to dwell on their (Siwelele’s) previous results because it will be a different ball game,” said Modiba, said Modiba, who is AFCON-bound with Bafana Bafana.

“Teams get motivated when they play against us which is a good thing for the league as well, but we’re prepared well for the game. We just came back and started training after a long trip and the coaches have prepared for the game as well as the players and it’s important to get all three points but it’s not going to be easy.”

A win for Masandawana would ensure they close out 2025 on a high. Following Saturday’s Carling Knockout final between Pirates and Marumo Gallants, domestic football will pause until after the Africa Cup of Nations in January next year.