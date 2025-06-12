OPINION: Al-Ahly and Sundowns face defining CWC Campaigns

Al-Ahly coach José Riveiro and his Sundowns counterpart Miguel Cardoso will be under immense pressure to prove their worth.

Jose Riveiro, former head coach of Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso during the Betway Premiership match at FNB Stadium on March 16, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

African football will be under the spotlight at the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, with four clubs, Al Ahly (Egypt), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), Wydad Casablanca (Morocco), and Esperance (Tunisia) set to fly the flag for the continent.

It’s not just about participation anymore. The pressure is firmly on these sides to compete, deliver results, and change global perceptions.

ALSO READ: Percy Tau on what Kaizer Chiefs must pay to sign him

All eyes will be on the touchline, where Al-Ahly coach José Riveiro and his Sundowns counterpart Miguel Cardoso will be under immense pressure to prove their worth. Both are leading teams with lofty expectations and unforgiving fanbases. And while every manager at the Club World Cup has something to prove, few will be judged as harshly as these two.

Riveiro, a former Orlando Pirates boss, has already described Ahly as “almost a European team”. That statement alone sets the bar. The Cairo giants are not strangers to this tournament, having earned four bronze medals (2006, 2020, 2021, 2023).

With Inter Miami, Porto, and Palmeiras awaiting in Group A, Al Ahly’s path will be tough, but this is a club built for big stages. A group exit would be seen as failure. At the very least, a knockout spot is expected.

Cardoso’s task is no easier as the Brazilians are coming off a bitterly disappointing CAF Champions League final loss to Pyramids FC. That result has left fans demanding both redemption and a return to the attacking football the club is known for.

In Group B, Sundowns face Ulsan HD, Borussia Dortmund, and Fluminense. It’s not a kind draw, but with the depth and experience in their squad, failure to compete would raise serious questions of Cardoso’s credentials.

For both coaches, this tournament could double as an audition to keep their jobs. Expectations are sky-high, and anything short of a strong showing may just result in changes at the top. Success is not just about results at these two African heavyweights because attractive football does matter

Wydad Casablanca and Esperance, while slightly less scrutinised, carry the same burden of representing African football on the global stage. Morocco’s World Cup semi-final run in 2022 shattered old stereotypes and proved that African teams can match the best in the world. Club sides now have a similar responsibility and that’s to compete with pride and show the immense talent the continent has to offer

Gone are the days when African clubs travelled to the global showpieces just to make up the numbers. The gap between the so-called giants and Africa’s best is shrinking. This tournament is a golden opportunity to prove it.

ALSO READ: Maema tight-lipped on future after making Sundowns Club World Cup squad

The narrative is shifting. African fans no longer hope for miracles, but they expect progress. The whole African continent will be watching Ahly and Sundowns with keen interest. This could prove a defining moment, not only for their global standing but also for the futures of their respective head coaches.