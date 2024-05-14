Chiefs chasing Angolan coach Santos – report

Santos' Petro famously beat Mamelodi Sundowns in the 2021/22 Caf Champions League quarterfinals.

Kaizer Chiefs are looking at acquiring the services of Petro de Luanda head coach Alexandre Santos, according to a report in this week’s iDiski Times Newspaper.

The publication claims that Amakhosi are interested in the 47 year-old, who reportedly set to leave Petro at the end of the current season.

Santos is currently on target for a third consecutive domestic league title with Petro and took the Angola giants to the semifinals of the Caf Champions League in the 2021/22 season, when they recorded a famous victory over Mamelodi Sundowns in the quarterfinals.

This year, he got Petro to the Champions League quarterfinals, where they were beaten by TP Mazembe.

Amakhosi sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr recently indicated that the club would definitely be looking to replace interim head coach Cavin Johnson in time for next season, as well as making several other changes to their coaching staff.

Nine barren seasons

Chiefs are going to finish a ninth successive season without a single piece of Premier Soccer League silverware and are even in danger of missing out on a place in next season’s MTN8, currently clinging on to eighth spot in the DStv Premiership, having won just two matches in 2024.

It remains to be seen who Chiefs do ultimately hire as their new head coach, with Sundowns senior coach Manqoba Mngqithi heavily linked to the post, while TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic certainly appeared interested after his side’s recent 2-2 draw with Amakhosi.