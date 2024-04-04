Maswanganyi defends Pirates goalkeeper Chaine after costly error

“I think it’s a mistake we made as a team," says Maswanganyi.

Sipho Chaine of Orlando Pirates reacts during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 match against Moroka Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium on Wednesday. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi has defended goalkeeper Sipho Chaine for his mistake that led to a goal in the 1-1 draw against Moroka Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium on Wednesday evening.



Chaine, who looked jittery in the opening minutes of the match, miskicked the ball and it was intercepted by Lindokuhle Mtshali, who calmly put it passed him to give the Dube Birds the lead.

Maswanganyi, who scored the equaliser for Pirates in the game, says it is unfair to blame Chaine alone for the goal.

“I think it’s a mistake we made as a team, we can’t blame it on one person, because we’re a team,” Maswanaganyi told SuperSport TV after the game.

“So we’re fighting for each other and try to make sure we win the next game,” he added.

Maswanganyi, who was named Man-of-the-Match after the match, was pleased to have scored a “very good goal” that earned his team a point against Swallows.

The Bafana Bafana midfielder also revealed that he prayed for Thabiso Lebitso to play the ball to him so he could score.

“I think I was praying for him to play the ball there so I can score.



“I think it’s a very good goal for me and it managed to help the team get a point today.”



Following the draw, the Buccaneers are fourth on the log with 34 points after 22 games. They trail second-placed Stellenbosch FC by four points, but Stellies have a game in hand over Pirates.

The Dube Birds, on the other side, remained 13th on the log with 25 points in 22 matches, They lead 15th-placed Richards Bay FC, who lost 1-0 to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday, by 11 points.