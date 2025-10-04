Mbokazi stunner helps Pirates reach Carling Knockout quarters

The Buccaneers joined Durban City who beat Polokwane City 4-1 in extra-time on Friday. in the quarterfinals of the competition.

A magical late goal from captain Mbekezeli Mbokazi gave Orlando Pirates a 1-0 victory over Siwelele FC in a Carling Knockout last-16 match at the Orlando Stadium.



After dispossessing a Siwelele player closer to the half-way line, Mbokazi drove forward before unleashing a powerful shot that beat goalkeeper Samukelo Xulu hands down.



Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou made just one change from the team that started the game against TS Galaxy on Tuesday, which the Buccaneers won 2-0. Oswin Appollis started the game with Kamogelo Sebelebele relegated to the bench.



The home side was presented with a golden opportunity to take an early lead in the third minute of the match when they were awarded a penalty after Keabetswe Khonyane brought down Evidence Makgopa inside the box. Makgopa dusted himself up and took the spot kick, but hit the upright.



Siwelele’s first chance of the half fell to Samir Nurkovic in the 16th minute when he was found by a good free kick taken by Gape Moralo, but the Serbian header went over the crossbar.



A lack of communication between Makgopa and Appollis cost the Buccaneers a chance to take the lead in the 35th minute and the opportunity went begging.



Four minutes later, Grant Margeman tried his luck from long range for Siwelele, but his shot went wide of goal.



Tshepang Moremi wasted another good chance for Pirates in the 41st minute when he shot wide of goal from close range after a good cross from Makgopa.



Christian Saile almost gave the visitors the lead just before the half-time break when he beat Mbokazi to the ball, but he rushed his shot and Sipho Chaine was on hand to make a comfortable save.



The teams were locked at 0-0 at the break.



Ouaddou took out the ineffective Sihle Nduli at the break and brought in Abdoulaye Mariko at the break. The Malian midfielder almost made an immediate impact, but was denied by Samkelo Xulu who did well to parry his shot away for a corner kick.



His counterpart Lehlohonolo Seema responded by taking out Samkelo Zwane and Nurkovic and bringing in Vincent Pule and Chibuike Ohizu respectively.



Goalscoring opportunities, however, were far in between and it took a stunning shot from Mbokazi in the 87th minute to separate the teams.



Mbokazi drove forward and unleashed a powerful long range shot that caught Xulu by surprise and ended at the back of the net much to Ouaddou’s delight who ran from his bench to celebrate with his players.



