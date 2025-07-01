Betway PSL

Chiefs announce new striker Silva

By Jonty Mark

1 July 2025

'Welcome to the Family!' said Chiefs on Twitter.

Flavio Silva - Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have signed Portuguese striker Flavio Silva. Picture: Backpagepix

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signing of Portuguese striker Flavio Silva.

Silva, 29, joins Amakhosi from Indonesian side Persebaya Surabaya.

The Guinea-Bissau-born centre forward scored nine goals and had two assists in 33 appearances the 2024/25 season with Persebaya in Indonesia’s Liga 1, according to transfermarkt.com.

In the 23/24 season, he fared far better, netting 23 times in 29 appearances.

Silva started his career in Portugal and has played in the USA, Luxembourg and Indonesia.

Chiefs will hope he can help solve the goalscoring problems that have beset the club for some time. Last season Chiefs managed just 25 goals in 28 Betway Premiership matches.

Silva will wear jersey number 77 at Chiefs. Amakhosi will arrive in the Netherlands on Friday for a pre-season camp.

Also on Tuesday, Chiefs announced a new left back in Nkanyiso Shinga, signed from Alverca in Portugal.

