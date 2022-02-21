Toxic friendships led Shozi to drugs

Mgosi Squad

Bad company and stress is the reason behind Khayelihle Shozi’s shocking behaviour which saw him being reported missing and being seen around the streets of Johannesburg walking around as a beggar on drugs, says a source close to the former Mamelodi Sundowns development player.

Videos of Shozi looking like someone who was homeless circulated throughout social media platforms last month. The midfielder, who last played for JDR Stars in the GladAfrica Championship, is reported to be back home and has told his family that people he thought were his friends, introduced him to drugs and when he couldn’t cope they didn’t help him.

“Shozi is back home in KwaZulu-Natal, he is recovering well and has all the support that he needs. He has been speaking about the things that led him to doing drugs and the guys he thought were his friends are the ones who got him to take drugs.

“It’s shocking because these guys don’t even play football, I don’t know how he became friends with them, it’s really worrying. I really hope that when he is fully recovered he won’t be going back to his old self and doing drugs,” the source revealed.