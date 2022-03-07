Sundowns set to release ‘unhappy’ Vilakazi?

Mgosi Squad

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi could be one of the players who Downs consider letting go at the end of the season.



ALSO READ: Mngqithi: Referees turning PSL into a ‘banana’ league



Phakaaathi has it on good authority that the 32-year-old former Bidvest Wits captain is unhappy with his lack of involvement in the team, having played just one DStv Premiership match this season.



“At the time he was still at Wits, he was a regular in the Bafana Bafana team but now at Sundowns, he hardly gets call ups because he is not playing, worse now that there is a new coach who is going with a totally different team. It is the same at Sundowns because the coaches are evolving the team and the older players are getting little or no game time,” said a source.



“Vila would not mind leaving at the end of the season if the situation does not change,” the informer added.



Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs are said to be monitoring Vilakazi’s situation at Sundowns and could snap up the midfielder on a free transfer at the end of the season.



Chiefs were heavily linked with Vilakazi prior to him joining Sundowns from Bidvest Wits in 2016, he opted to join the Brazilians instead.

