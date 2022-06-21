Swallows set to release some veteran players

Mgosi Squad

Swallows FC are said to be on a rebuilding phase with a number veteran players set to be released by the club.



According to a source, the Birds don’t want to go through a process where they have to be fighting for the DStv Premiership status again next season, and the only way is to get players who are hungry to win silverware and fight for the club.



Swallows have lost key players like Dillan Solomons, Kamohelo Mahlatsi and George Matlou to Kaizer Chiefs recently and the club bosses want to ensure that they get the right players to replace those who left.



“Guys like Musa Nyatama are not guaranteed to be at the club next season, it doesn’t matter if he played many games last season or not. The board is not happy with what happened and they want to make sure that they don’t get to go through that again (fighting to survive relegation).



“I know that Musa is leaving, I’m just not sure about the whole list. But, what I can tell you is that a lot of old players are leaving, the management wants players who will be at the club for years and help Swallows to be a prominent club,” said the source.



“I’m sure you have seen that some of the guys have signed with new teams and others are busy negotiating with potential clubs, hence there has to be a rebuilding phase.”