Clubless Zungu may be back at Sundowns soon

Mamelodi Sundowns are edging closer to securing the services of Bongani Zungu, who has been their prime target in this transfer window.



Zungu rose to fame during his time at Sundowns before he was snapped up by Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes.



He went on to play for Amiens SC and had a loan stint with Scotland side Rangers. However he is unattached and his overseas career has seemingly come to an end.



“Zungu has always made it clear that he wants to play for Sundowns again, and the club are working around the clock to bring him back to Chloorkop,” said a source.



“He has a good relationship with coach Rulani Mokwena and everyone is hoping that Mokwena can broker the deal for the club,” the source added.