Pirates snap up AmaZulu left back Hanamub

What I can tell you is that the deal to Pirates is as good as done," a source told Phakaaathi.

Word reaching the Mgosi Squad is that AmaZulu left-back Riaan Hanamub is on his way to Orlando Pirates at the end of the season.

The Namibian international had a good Africa Cup of Nations campaign with his national team. Pirates are looking to bolster their options in that position with Deon Hotto being used primarily as a wing back.

The 29-year-old is seen as a perfect fit for José Riveiro who is expected to challenge for the DStv Premiership next season.

Agreement reached

“Pirates have been been monitoring him and they have reached an agreement with AmaZulu because he has an option left on his contract. You can see this season that coach José plays Hotto at left-back and they are looking for someone who is also good in defence.

“Expected Pirates to make the announcement at the end of the season but they have signed him. What is great is that he also plays with Hotto at his national team so they have a good understanding.”

Hanamub has also played for Jomo Cosmos and Chippa United during his time in South Africa.