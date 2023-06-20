Kadodia unhappy Davids spoke to Raja while avoiding relegation

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Maritzburg United has announced the departure of head coach Fadlu Davids and his entire technical team following their relegation from the DStv Premiership.

The decision was made by the club’s chairman, Farook Kadodia, who expressed disappointment in the team’s performance.

And he revealed that talks between Davids and Moroccan club Raja Casablanca had taken place prior to their relegation.

In a statement released on Sunday night on the club’s website, Kadodia expressed his disappointment with the lack of effort from the players.

“To the members of the board, it was a moment of disappointment, as the inability to score even a single goal came at a significant financial cost of R50 million.

“To the players, we felt betrayed by a few individuals whose questionable concessions of goals during the critical stages of our battle for survival proved detrimental.

“The absence of an attacking approach in search of a winning goal was overshadowed by unappealing defensive tactics,” commented Kadodia.

Kadodia slammed players

The chairman further highlighted the financial strain the club faced due to their failure to score goals and secure positive results.

Kadodia expressed his disheartenment at realising that the players had inadvertently assisted those who hindered their progress, despite fulfilling their contractual obligations and providing timely salary payments.



Regarding Davids’ departure, Kadodia told SABC Sport that he had served them with letters to free them so they can move where their hearts are.

“We informed the coach and his entire technical team we will be letting them go.

“So, they are free to go wherever they want. It’s disappointing, but we heard about talks with Raja Casablanca some 10 days ago.

“And this was while we were still fighting for survival before we eventually got relegated. But we wish coach Fadlu and his team all the best.”

The decision to part ways with Davids and his coaching staff marks a significant moment for Maritzburg United as they contemplate their next steps following relegation.

The club will now be tasked with finding a new head coach who can lead the team back to the top tier of South African football.