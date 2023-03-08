Frustrated Mosele hands in transfer request at Pirates

Mgosi Squad

Orlando Pirates midfielder Goodman Mosele has grown frustrated by a lack of game-time at the club and he has asked for a transfer, a source in the Bucs camp has revealed.



Mosele, who came to the Buccaneers in the face a lot of expectation back in 2021 from Baroka FC, is currently one of the forgotten players at the Soweto giants.



The 23-year-old midfielder is competing for a place in the starting line-up with the likes of Ben Motshwari, Miguel Timm, Fortune Makaringe, Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo and Thabang Monare to mention a few, and it has been difficult to command place in the starting line-up.



“Goodman is in a bad space, he is not doing well and that is worrying. He is not the same guy who first came to the club and was full of good spirit,” said a source.



“Right now he is very different, and that is because he’s not playing. Players are like that, it happens all over the world. When you know that you are a star player but can’t get game time at your team it is worrying. Remember Mosele came here (at Pirates) as someone who it was believed would make history at the club.



“I feel sorry for him, and to make the starting line-up is difficult. You can see with the number of players in that position. Guys like Fortune are not even playing,” added the source.