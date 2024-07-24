Arrows and Richards Bay looking to bring in Larsen

“Coach Larsen has a good relationship with the owner of the club but there are things that he’s not happy about with management from last season,” said a source

Golden Arrows and Richards Bay are reportedly monitoring the situation of Magesi FC coach Clinton Larsen. Mgosi squad understands that Larsen is still unsettled at the new DStv Premiership side with the new season around the corner.

ALSO READ: TS Galaxy chairman Sukazi reveals bid to offer Ramovic to Chiefs

It’s not yet clear if Larsen has extended his contract with the Limpopo-based side after leading them to South African topflight football from the the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

“Coach Larsen has a good relationship with the owner of the club but there are things that he’s not happy about with management from last season,” said a source to Mgosi squad.

“You can’t tell there’s tension because they won the NFD but I know Arrows and Richards Bay are trying to bring him on board if his future is not sorted out quickly at Magesi.”



Arrows are looking to fill the gap left by Steve Komphela who has returned to Mamelodi Sundowns as senior coach. Meanwhile, the Natal Rich Boyz are clearly not convinced that Vusumuzi Vilakazi is the right man to lead them after it emerged that they approached Rulani Mokwena before he joined Wydad Casablanca.

ALSO READ: Chivaviro nets four as Chiefs beat Qatari side in Turkey



Larsen is no stranger to the KwaZulu-Natal province having previously coached Maritzburg United and Arrows. He also played for Manning Rangers in a distinguished career that included a stint at Orlando Pirates.