Big PSL club shows interest in sought-after VFA midfielder

On of the big DStv Premiership clubs is said to have tabled an offer for Kgothatso Mariba, who has attracted interest from several clubs in the elite league following his impressive showing in the Nedbank Cup.

Earlier this week, the Phakaaathi supplement reported that the 23-year-old attracted interest after his good display against Orlando Pirates, where he had some nice touches and displayed his skills without fear at Orlando Stadium.



Now a source close to VFA has revealed that one of the big teams, believed to the Kaizer Chiefs, are now after his services.



“I think right now he is as good as gone, there is no way that he will be playing in the first division next season after proving himself so much. Everyone who talks about our team talks about him, mention us mentions his name,” said the source.



“Some guys came to training, and you can see that those guys mean business, I only know one of them but I won’t mention his name. They want to sign two of our players. Some people are coming with big money, so whoever comes with huge money will get any player that he wants. But a lot of these teams that have made some contacts with us want Mariba, that boy has impressed.



“I am also proud of him, but I am scared. A lot of the guys who went to big teams ended up nowhere, I don’t want to lie to you and I don’t want to mention names, but those who know know, they know who these guys are.”

Mariba contract is set to expire at the end of the Motsepe Foundation Championship season, but the VFA management are said to be looking at extending his stay for one more season to make sure that they make money out of him and not end up losing him for free.