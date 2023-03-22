LISTEN: Can Bafana Bafana seize their Afcon moment?

Phakaaathi Reporter

Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana face the moment of truth in the next few days in terms of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The equation is simple for Broos’ side – if they can beat Liberia at Orlando Stadium on Friday, and in Monrovia on Tuesday, they will qualify for the Afcon finals, set to be played in the Ivory Coast in January 2024.

ALSO READ: Mailula keeping feet on the ground as Bafana debut looms



In this week’s Ballz to the Wall Podcast, Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark, along with football writers Sibongiseni Gumbi and Tshepo Ntsoelengoe, discuss the two games against Liberia and whether Bafana can avoid another embarrassing continental slip up.



The memories of defeats to the likes of Mauritania and Cape Verde linger long in the minds of Bafana supporters, not to mention the dancing draw in Nelspruit against Sierra Leone in 2011, when Bafana mistakenly thought they had qualified for the Afcon.



Broos has his strongest squad since taking charge of Bafana at his disposal, with several players in fine form, and there can be no excuses if Bafana fail to make it to the Ivory Coast next year.

On the Spot

The Ballz to the Wall team also discuss the weekend’s DStv Premiership action, as Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates both benefitted from refereeing decisions in their respective wins.

You can listen to the latest Ballz to the Wall Podcast right here: