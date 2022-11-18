Radebe: It’s disappointing not to have PSL players at World Cup

Khaya Ndubane

Former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe says it is disappointing not to have any Premier Soccer League (PSL) representatives at the upcoming 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.



PODCAST: Who will win the Qatar World Cup?

The PSL will not have any representative in Qatar after Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Richard Ofori failed to make the Ghana squad due to an injury.



Radebe says it should be a lesson for the country to develop players from an early age.

“It could be good (not having representatives at the World Cup), it could also be bad. But I think it’s good in a way that we are looking at our own talent at home and we are trying to develop them as youngsters. You can look it in that way that sometimes it can be a little bit disappointing that there is no PSL player at the tournament,” said the former Bafana defender.

“But for us, it says a lot about our football and what we need to do to get to that level.”

Africa is represented by Ghana, Senegal, Cameroon, Morocco and Tunisia in Qatar. And with Bafana not having made it to the tournament, Radebe has adopted Senegal as a team he will be rallying behind and he believes they stand a very good chance of making it to the knock-out stages of the tournament.

“It’s tough for us, we have the Africans champions who I think carry our hopes. We’ve got Tunisia as well. So, I think our representation is not bad to be honest. But again,, we looking at the groups, and it’s going to be hard, it’s going to be tough for us. But I hope one of our teams will go further,” he added. .

“But I’m looking at Senegal to go further. I hope that they will make it to the knock-out stages.”

The World Cup is set to kick-off on Sunday.