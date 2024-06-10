Cape Town City interested in bringing back Kermit Erasmus

Erasmus spent the last two seasons with the Buccaneers, after a stint with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Kermit Erasmus of celebrates after his Orlando Pirates side beat Sundowns on penalties to win the MTN8. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images.

Experienced striker Kermit Erasmus is not short of admirers after Orlando Pirates confirmed his departure from the club last week.

Phakaaathi understands that his former club Cape Town City are interested in bringing him on board ahead of the next season.

The 33-year-old might be in the twilight of his career but he’s still valued by The Citizens who are in need of firepower upfront. Erasmus spent the last two seasons with the Buccaneers after a stint with Mamelodi Sundowns.

This publication has it on good authority that while the former Bafana Bafana striker is open to moving back to the Mother City, he prefers to stay in Gauteng. He will make a decision on his future after exploring all his options in the off-season.

‘An asset to a lot of teams’

“Kermit is still rated highly and he knew before the season started that clubs are after his signature. I’m not sure which other clubs are in for him but I know that Cape Town City are definitely interested in bringing him back to the club,” a source close to the player told Mgosi squad.

“Because of family reasons, he prefers to remain in Gauteng but he’s not ruling out a move to Cape Town if nothing concrete comes along. Kermit can be an asset to a lot of teams and whoever gets him will have added quality upfront.”

The former SuperSport United academy graduate was on the books of City in the 2019-2020 season before a big money move to the Brazilians.