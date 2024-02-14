Chiefs aiming for continental football next season

Amakhosi are currently sitting in sixth place on the log with 24 points after 16 matches.

As teams prepare for the resumption of the DStv Premiership, an insider at Kaizer Chiefs has revealed that the club’s management have asked the players to push for a spot in either the Caf Champions League or Confederation Cup.

Chiefs started the season poor and that led to coach Molefi Ntseki getting the boot. Ntseki was replaced by Cavin Johnson albeit on interim basis and Johnson managed to steady the ship and moved the team up the table before the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) break.



It is said that the management believes competing in Africa will help strengthen the team and make them more competitive in domestic football, and there are also plans in place to strengthen the squad when the season ends.



“The management of the team has expressed its desire to see the club going back to Africa, that’s the main goal for this season. If you look at the league table, the chances of the team challenging for the DStv Premiership are very slim. The club didn’t do so well during the earlier stages of the campaign and many points were dropped. But now there seems to be hope that the club can finish in second of third place on the league standings,” said the informant.



“Coach Cavin (Johnson) has done well with the team and the players have started to believe in themselves again. The team spirit is very high in the camp and the players are also eager to make the management and the fans happy. Playing in Africa is a top priority, there are even plans in place already to strengthen the squad by the end of the season.”

Chiefs will take on Royal AM in their first game of the year at the Harry Gwala Stadium on Sunday.