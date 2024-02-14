Ndlondlo not happy with contribution at Pirates, wants to improve

“I want to provide more assists for the team, score goals, and help the team win more games," said Ndlondlo.

Orlando Pirates midfielder Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo wants to be more involved in the team by creating goalscoring opportunities and scoring goals to help the club in their chase for the DStv Premiership title.

Ndlondlo has only provided two assists and netted one goal in 21 matches for the Buccaneers this season.

However, the former Marumo Gallants midfielder admits that he can do a lot better.

“I’m not entirely happy (with his contribution), but the little glimpses I have shown are a sign that I’m going somewhere. There is always room for improvement for a person which is going to be done in the second round,” said the Bucs midfielder.

Ndlondlo emphasised the need for Bucs to improve in the second half of the season if they are to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for the league title.

“I think if you look at the way we performed in the first round of the season, you would see that we can do much better as a team. We could have collected more points than we did. But, it wasn’t that bad, the good thing is that we know what we are capable of and we have been working hard to make sure that we are ready for the games coming up,” Ndlondlo added.

“The way we have been preparing for the resumption has been going really well. We played a number of friendly matches and you could see the hunger in the guys that they are willing to fight for the badge. So, it’s going to be very interesting because our coach (Jose a Riveiro) believes in us.”

Bucs were supposed to resume the league with a clash against Chippa United at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday, but the Premier Soccer League (PSL) decided to postpone this week’s matches due to Bafana Bafana having arrived back from the Caf Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Wednesday morning.

Bucs will now take on Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.