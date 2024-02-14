Billiat close to finding new home after Chiefs exit

News coming out of Zimbabwe is that former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs winger Khama Billiat is set to join Zim Premier League side Dynamos FC.



Billiat has been without a team since partying ways with Chiefs at the end of last season.

The 33-year-old forward trained with SuperSport United recently, but failed to impress coach Gavin Hunt.

There were rumours that Spurs were keen to sign the forward, but nothing came out of those rumours.

Now, the Chronicle reports that Billiat is close to joining Zimbabwean giants Dynamos FC.

“It’s almost done,” an unnamed source told the newspaper.

“If you recall, Dynamos have previously tried to sound Billiat out but it has been all in vain.

“But early this week, Billiat sent an emissary to the club and a contract for him has sinced been prepared.

“Billiat will be in the country on Thursday to conclude the deal. He will wear jersey number 12,” the source added.

Billiat is set to return to Zimbabwe after spending over 13 years in South Africa having left his home country in 2010 when he joined Ajax Cape Town from CAPS United.



After spending three years with the Urban Warriors, the forward joined Mamelodi Sundowns in a mega million deal.

He spent five successful years at Sundowns where he won multiple trophies including the Caf Champions League in 2016.

Billiat then joined Chiefs in 2018, but his stay at Amakhosi was not as successful as he failed to win a single trophy with the Naturena-based side.