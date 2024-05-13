Chiefs face bidding war as they target Khune replacement

'SuperSport and Chippa are also interested,' a source told the Mgosi Squad.

Kaizer Chiefs face competition for in-demand Richards Bay goalkeeper Salim Magoola. The Ugandan is a target at Naturena where they are looking to shore up the goalkeeping department with Itumeleng Khune’s future up in the air.

The Natal Rich Boyz are open to selling the 27-year-old to the highest bidder although his camp prefers a move to Amakhosi at the end of the season. Magoola who has made 24 league appearances this season is also being monitored by SuperSport United and Chippa United.

‘A perfect replacement’

Speaking to a source close to the player, Mgosi Squad was alerted to the possible bidding war from DStv Premiership clubs ahead of next season.

“Chiefs are not the only club who are after Salim and we will see how everything unfolds. The player prefers to move to Chiefs because they are a big club but SuperSport and Chippa are also interested,” the source confirmed.

“Remember Chippa are expected to sell Stanley Nwabali and they also see Salim as a perfect replacement for him. Ricardo (Goss) will also leave SuperSport to return to Sundowns and that is why they are also interested.”

Magoola has kept seven clean sheets for Richards Bay and there is a feeling that he would flourish at a club with better resources than the KwaZulu-Natal side.