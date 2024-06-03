Chiefs open talks with Santos over head coach job

Chiefs are looking for a permanent head coach after partying ways with Molefi Ntseki in October last year.

Kaizer Chiefs are said to have held talks with Alexandre Santos with the view of bringing the Portuguese coach to Naturena as the club’s new coach.



ALSO READ: Chiefs in talks with Sithebe over new contract, agent confirms

According to a source, Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Junior flew out of the country last week to meet up with Santos.

“I hear the talks went well and Alexandre is keen to come to South Africa to coach Kaizer Chiefs. Now it’s a matter of agreeing to terms because the new coach wants to bring his own technical team,” said the source.

Santos is without a club after deciding against renewing his contract with Petro de Luanda following a successful three years with the Angolan champions.

“Part of the reason why Alexander decided not to renew his contract with Petro is because he wants a new challenge. And like I said, the Chiefs job is appealing because Chiefs are a big club and they have not been winning any trophies and he wants to change that,” added the source.



ALSO READ: Riveiro hopes Pirates hero Mofokeng can become a Bafana star

Chiefs are looking for a permanent head coach after partying ways with Molefi Ntseki in October last year following a poor start to the 2023/24 DStv Premiership.

Various coaches including Pitso Mosimane, Benni McCarthy and Florent Ibenge have been linked with the job, but it looks like Santos will be the man tasked with bringing back the glory days to Naturena.