Ofori ‘rejects new Pirates offer’, wants improved contract

Mgosi Squad

Orlando Pirates and goalkeeper Richard Ofori are said to be struggling to come to a conclusion regarding a new contract, a source at the Buccaneers has revealed.

The Ghanaian goalkeeper’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and has been offered a new deal by Pirates.



Ofori, who was signed from Maritzburg United, however, is said to be unhappy with what the team has offered him.

“I don’t know why Richard has been making this process so long, because he wants to stay at the team, I know that. I know that he has always wanted to play for a big team in South Africa. He got that and he just needs to humble himself and play football. But, the problem is money, he wants huge money, I can’t even mention these figures,” said the source at the club.



Apparently, the shot-stopper is also wanted by some teams in the DStv Premiership and there is also someone who wants to take him abroad.

“He is making a huge mistake by not wanting to listen to what the board is saying, these guys have been in football for a very long time. Richard wants to be stubborn, so they are just going to let him be. If he doesn’t stay at the club he will end up going to Maritzburg, even though his manager wants to take him overseas. These players don’t respect what they have and they are taking it very lightly. Another thing is that he thinks he will just get back to the first starting line-up, even though coach Jose (Riveiro) is happy with Sipho (Chaine), but Richard doesn’t know that.”

Ofori joined the Buccaneers from Maritzburg United in 2020 and his contract is coming to an end at the end of the season.

The Ghana born shot-stopper has battled with injuries in the last few months and while he has been out, Chaine has been keeping goals for Pirates and the former Bloemfontein Celtic player has played 13 games for Bucs this season and has made four clean sheets, while conceding 12 times.