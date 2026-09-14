Chiefs target pondering next move

"He wants to take his time before committing his future to anyone," one source told Mgosi Squad.

Kaizer Chiefs target Elias Mokwana is pondering his next move after parting ways with Tunisian giants Esperance.

Mokwana is now a free agent and can join a club of his choice even after the local transfer window in South Africa closes later this month.

According to sources close to the former Sekhukhune United attacker, there are options on the table both abroad and in the PSL.

“Elias is relaxed because there are offers for him but, he wants to take his time before committing his future to anyone,” one source told Mgosi Squad.

“It’s not just here in the PSL but there is interest from overseas clubs. The most important thing for him is to win his place in the national team back.”

Another source added: “He was unlucky not to go to the World Cup with Bafana but it’s in the past now. You can’t rule our Chiefs at this stage but, he wants play regularly again and he will make his decision soon.”

Mokwana joined Esperance from Babina Noko in 2024, but he could well be on his way back to South Africa after his time at the club came to an end.

The 27-year-old spent last season on loan at Saudi Pro League side Al-Hazem, with a view to making the deal permanent, but Hazem opted not to take up the option.