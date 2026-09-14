Chiefs learn Confed Cup opponents

Chiefs will battle Zambia's Red Arrows for a place in the Confederation Cup group stages.

Kaizer Chiefs will take on Zambia’s Red Arrows in the final qualifying round for the group stages of the 2026/27 Caf Confederation Cup.

Red Arrows take aim at Chiefs

Arrows beat Madagascar’s FC Rouge 2-0 in Mauritius on Sunday to complete a 4-0 aggregate win and set up a meeting with Amakhosi. Fernando Da Cruz’ Chiefs side received a bye into the final round of qualifying.

The Chiefs-Red Arrows two-legged tie will take place over the weekends of October 16-18 and October 23-25.

Zambian forward Ackim Mumba was the hero for ‘The Airmen’ on Sunday, netting both goals at the Cote D’Or National Sports Complex.

Chiefs, meanwhile, will take on Golden Arrows on Sunday at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit, in their final Betway Premiership match before the international break.

Da Cruz’ side are unbeaten in six Premiership matches, but that includes three draws, the latest of which came against Polokwane City at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

Chiefs took the lead through Lebohang Maboe, who was making his 200th league appearance. But Giovanni Philander’s second half corner squirmed through the grasp of Brandon Petersen to earn City a point.

‘I’m looking forward to many more’

“It’s been a very long while. This is a milestone for me personally. I’m disappointed in the result today, but we’ll just take the point,” Maboe told SuperSport TV after picking up the Man-of-the-Match Award.

“I knew coming into this season I had to be a lot more involved in the final third, getting goals and making assists. So, I’m happy that it’s coming to life now, and I’m looking forward to many more.”

This season is going less swimmingly for Petersen, who is battling after such a successful 2025/26 campaign. Former Chiefs goalkeeper William Shongwe has criticised Chiefs for letting Rwandan ‘keeper Fiacre Ntwari join Kruger United on loan.

“He has some experience, and he was going to be a good option for the coaches. Just his presence was going to provide some competition for Petersen,” Shongwe told FarPost.

“Naturally, in such a situation, we will be talking about competition in the Chiefs goalkeeping department. I don’t know the idea behind it and what made the coaches make the decision to loan out the Rwandan goalkeeper, but I think it was not a well-thought-out decision, as we can see.”