Davids banking on home crowd to help them beat Chiefs

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Maritzburg United were almost invincible when playing at Harry Gwala Stadium on Friday nights during Fadlu Davids’ first stint as a coach.

ALSO READ: Hunt’s priority is to get new striker to acclimatise

And while that culture faded since he left the side for Orlando Pirates and a short stint in Russia, he hopes his return will bring that winning mentality back.

The Harry Gwala Stadium is expected to fill to the brim again on Friday when the Blue Hearts welcome Kaizer Chiefs.

The two sides will fight for a place in the Nedbank Cup Last 16 where Mamelodi Sundowns and Marumo Gallants have already booked their spots.

Sundowns beat fellow DStv Premiership side Richards Bay FC 3-2 and Marumo Gallants beat Motsepe Foundation Championship side Magesi FC 3-1.

The most pressure at Harry Gwala will probably be on Chiefs as the Nedbank Cup is their last real chance at silverware this season.

“We had a good record when playing on Friday nights the last time I was here,” Davids told the media on Tuesday.

“We created some sort of invincibility when playing on Friday nights in Harry Gwala but obviously we have lost that record in recent years.

“And we have to earn that back once more,” added the former Lokomotiv Moscow coach.

Chiefs bring extra oomph to Harry Gwala Stadium

Davids admitted that while Harry Gwala Stadium reverberates on Friday nights, Chiefs will bring extra spice to the occasion.

“They’re a very good team, I don’t think we should take away what coach Arthur Zwane has done.

“Friday nights at home are normally an occasion on their own but having Chiefs coming just raises the stakes even more.”

“We expect both teams to go at each other because we want to win the game and that’s always our approach to games.

“And Chiefs will probably focus on this tournament more than any other,” explained the 41-year-old Davids.

He also joked that Maritzburg will match Chiefs in the stands because they will also have Orlando Pirates fans behind them at Harry Gwala Stadium.

ALSO READ: Chiefs unlikely to keep Khama Billiat after June

“We know we are going to get supporters. It’s not going to be a case where Chiefs have more supporters, it will probably be 50/50 at best.

“We know the Maritzburg faithful will be there with us and I’m sure the Pirates supporters will jump on our side as well.”