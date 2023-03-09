Pirates working on a deal to bring back Chickelday

Mgosi Squad

Orlando Pirates are said to be working on a deal to bring Scott Chickelday back on a longer term deal.

Chickelday joined Pirates as a strikers coach in January and made a difference by helping the team’s attackers score more goals. But he left suddenly after only five weeks in South Africa.



Chickelday has however kept tabs on Pirates’ progress. And a source has told Mgosi Squad that Pirates are now looking at bringing him on board for a longer term deal.

“It is no secret that he made a difference and the team would be blind not to see that,” said a source.



“He managed to give the strikers confidence and they enjoyed his drills and were sad when he left. So now I have heard that they are looking at bringing him back.”

The source further revealed that Chickelday has been promised a great deal of money by the club because they believe that if they don’t act quickly, they’ll lose his services to another club.

“A lot of people saw his work and they (management) believe that some teams might snatch him if they don’t make a good offer for him to return to the team. So yes, there is a huge possibility that he will be here next season.”



Meanwhile, as reported earlier, Pirates midfielder Goodman Mosele has grown frustrated by a lack of game-time at the club and he has asked for a transfer, a source in the Bucs camp has revealed.

Mosele, who came to the Buccaneers in the face a lot of expectation back in 2021 from Baroka FC, is currently one of the forgotten players at the Soweto giants.

The 23-year-old midfielder is competing for a place in the starting line-up with the likes of Ben Motshwari, Miguel Timm, Fortune Makaringe, Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo and Thabang Monare to mention a few, and it has been difficult to command place in the starting line-up.



“Goodman is in a bad space, he is not doing well and that is worrying. He is not the same guy who first came to the club and was full of good spirit,” said a source.