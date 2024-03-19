Ex-Pirates striker Mhango is on Sekhukhune wanted list

'He is a very talented striker and someone who has a lot of experience playing in the DStv Premiership,' said a source.

Moroka Swallows striker Gabadinho Mhango has attracted interest from Sekhukhune United, with coach Lehlohonolo Seema a huge admirer of the striker.

Mhango has been identified as one of the targets for Sekhukhune for next season, with the club aiming to build a much more competitive team.

According to a source, the club is aiming to bring a lot of quality in their squad, in order to be able to compete for trophies. Babina Noko were aiming to go all way to the final of the Nedbank Cup like last season, when they were beaten by Orlando Pirates. But they lost to AmaZulu FC in the last 16.

‘There is still a lot of hunger in him’

The club’s hierarchy is said to be eager for a trophy and they are planning on recruiting players who they believe could help achieve that, which includes getting Mhango on board.

“Mhango is one of the guys who has been identified as someone who could come and help the team. He is a very talented striker and someone who has a lot of experience playing in the DStv Premiership. If you look at him now, you can see that there is still a lot of hunger in him,” said a source.

“It’s not like the team doesn’t have players who can do the job, it is just that there needs to be competition. They (the bosses) feel like some players are relaxed because there is no completion. If you look at the squad, it’s a big squad, close to 40 players. But some people are not competing. With so much investment in the team, there is a need to strengthen it.”