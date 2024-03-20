Pirates may loan Marou to another DStv Premiership side

Since he arrived at Pirates in 2023, the Cameroonian striker has battled to win a starting berth.

Despite not getting game time, Orlando Pirates are believed to be not interested in selling forward Souaibou Marou, but instead, he will be considered for a loan to one of the teams in the DStv Premiership.

Marou arrived at Pirates with high hopes of making an impact, with the player joining the club having been part of the Cameroon senior national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, while he was in the books of Cotton Sport.

It has been revealed that Marou has found it difficult to adapt to how Bucs coach Jose Riveiro wants his players to play, and that has only been his downfall – other players have managed to catch up quickly and are doing well.

‘He should be leading the Pirates attack’

“I think he is just unfortunate that he is struggling to make the team because he should be leading the Pirates attack, that’s how good he is. That’s why the club signed him. But, it becomes difficult when there is a certain way that a team plays and you are not giving the coaches what they want,” said the source.

“There have been talks about him being sent out on loan. It could have happened before the season started and in the January transfer window, but it didn’t happen. They thought maybe he would have been able to get things right by now.

“And now Mabasa (Tshegofatso) is back at the club and the competition for a place in the starting line-up has become more difficult even though he did play during the derby against Kaizer Chiefs. I know that the team doesn’t want to sell him, he is 24-years old and can still offer a lot to the club.”

The sources added that Marou has understandably become frustrated because of the situation and he had hopes that he would have always established himself at Pirates by now and on the verge of going to play in Europe.