Bafana star Percy Tau finds new home

By Khaya Ndubane

16 August 2025

11:49 am

“Welcome ‘South African star’ Percy Muzi Tau to join South Dinh Blue Steel,” read a statement from the club.

Bafana star Percy Tau finds new home

Percy Tau during the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier between South Africa and Lesotho at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane in March. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al-Ahly forward Percy Tau has completed a move to Vietnamese side Nam Dinh FC.

The 31-year-old Bafana Bafana star joins ex-Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Njabulo Blom at the Vietnamese champions. The former Kaizer Chiefs utility player joined Nam Dinh FC from US outfit St Louis City.

“Nam Dinh Blue Steel Club would like to introduce the new player of the team – Percy Muzi Tau, the star from the South African team.

“Nam Dinh Blue Steel pursue the fiery attack gameplay. And Percy Tau’s presence promises to bring more explosive goalscoring moments for the team.”

