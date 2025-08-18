Chiefs’ Cele believes winning at home will bring back the fans

'With good performances and good results we can create a crazy atmosphere,' said the Chiefs midfielder.

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Thabo Cele believes good performances at home will help create an intimidating atmosphere for opponents inside FNB Stadium.

Chiefs play a second consecutive Betway Premiership match at their giant home stadium today when they take on Richards Bay.

Chiefs’ two in a row

Amakhosi managed a 1-0 win over Polokwane City a week ago, Siphesihle Ndlovu’s late goal making sure Chiefs have started the 2025/26 Premiership campaign with two wins.

The size of FNB Stadium means Chiefs struggle to pack out the venue, except when they take on Orlando Pirates and sometimes Mamelodi Sundowns.

But Cele believes more victories will bring more fans.

“It is important for a team like us to win at home,” he said yesterday.

“We need to improve numbers at the stadium because the FNB Stadium is huge. With good performances and good results we can create a crazy atmosphere. We want teams to feel that in our home games.”

There was also concern about the pitch at FNB Stadium ahead of the new season. But a new surface has been laid and Cele is happy with what he has seen.

“It is better, when you pass on the floor, it is smooth,” he added.

“You can feel the sand and the mixture of the artificial pitch they have tried to put in. It is making it a flatter pitch.”

Richards Bay have lost all three of their games so far this season – a 4-0 hammering by Sundowns in the MTN8 quarterfinals was followed by losses to Golden Arrows and Marumo Gallants in the Premiership.

Chiefs have had a good start to the campaign, but they won their first two Premiership games last season, and still finished ninth in the table. Cele, who joined Amakhosi in January, is well aware they need to maintain their focus.

“It is one of the things we have discussed among ourselves, even in the pre-season,” he said.

‘Complacency is our enemy’

“Complacency is our enemy, it is an opportunity for us to get maximum points like any other. It will be a very interesting game and it will be difficult, but I think we are ready for it.”

Chiefs assistant coaches Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze will take charge of the team again today in the continued absence of head coach Nasreddine Nabi. Nabi is back home in Tunisia after his wife suffered a serious road accident.

Ben Youssef, meanwhile, was unable to say whether new signings Ethan Chislett, Flavio Da Silva and Nkanyiso Shinga will have their papers in time to face Richards Bay.

All are awaiting their International Transfer Clearance and cannot feature for Chiefs in an official match without it.