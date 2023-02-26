Zwane speaks on Chiefs’s derby win and their comeback plan

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs’ win over Orlando Pirates is very important, but coach Arthur Zwane wants his team to get over it quickly and continue with the work that needs to be done.

Zwane’s Chiefs side got a lucky win in what was mostly a chaotic game at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

But neither between Chiefs and Pirates – the country’s biggest teams – played in a way that shows that they can challenge Mamelodi Sundowns’ dominance.

The win for Chiefs came via Olisa Ndah’s unfortunate own goal in the dying minutes of the game.

Before that, the game was headed for yet another draw. Ndah tried to play a back pass with a header but Sipho Chaine was off his line and it sailed over him and into the net.

Speaking after the game, Zwane said insofar as the win was important for Chiefs, it is not everything.

“Yes, we always want to put a smile on their faces,” said Zwane. “We always want to see them happy.

“But it is just another six points for us. I would not want my players to focus only on beating Orlando Pirates.

“We want to beat every team that we come across because the league is a marathon.

“It is not just about winning against Orlando Pirates. But yes, it is very important for us as a club…

“Knowing the history (of the Soweto derby), whenever we play against Pirates we have to beat them,” explained the Chiefs mentor.

Chiefs still on course

Zwane was under immense pressure going into the game. Many believed that should he lose the derby, he would be fired.

But after the game Zwane said he was never threatened because he knows what the plan is, and they are still on course for a revival of Chiefs.

Without mentioning them by name, Zwane made an example of how Sundowns came to be as dominant as they are today.

“There is a Kaizer Chiefs plan going forward, you know. It is our secret as a club but we do have it,” said Zwane.

“And if you want to achieve something, you can’t allow a lot of things to happen.

“As a club, we have a plan and as time goes on everyone will see it. Many other teams had plans and it is now visible for everyone to see.

“You can see where they started and where they are now. And soon – but if not soon – later you will all be able to see where we are going as a club,’ explained the Chiefs mentor.