Pirates’ Almenara says Chiefs didn’t create much in second half of derby win

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

As much as Orlando Pirates assistant coach Sergio Almenara gives credit to Kaizer Chiefs for the way they played in the first half, the Bucs assistant believes Amakhosi didn’t create enough chances in the second half to win the Soweto derby.

The two Soweto teams met in a DStv Premiership clash at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, with Chiefs getting maximum points thanks to an own goal by Olisa Ndah in the final minute of the game.

Almenara, who has been in charge of Pirates along with second assistant Mandla Ncikazi in the past two games, due to head coach Jose Riveiro’s suspension, believes the red-card to skipper Innocent Maela was unfortunate.

And he says that led to the Bucs technical team to come up with a number of changes to try and manage the game and to at least fight to get a draw.



“We think that the first half was for Chiefs, we were struggling defensively and we couldn’t find a way to neutralise the way they were attacking. Offensively we couldn’t find the spaces we were supposed to find and get an advantage over Chiefs. So, during half-time we fixed all those things, and in our opinion, the start of the second half was good for us,” said the Bucs assistant.

Red card blues

“We felt better, and we thought this will be our game. And then unfortunately came the red card and we were one man down. We made some changes in order to get a draw and made some substitutions to avoid the low block and counter attacking with fast players and players who are able to find spaces behind the backline of the opponents. Then came the own-goal, Chiefs didn’t create so much in the second half.”

The loss to the Glamour Boys is a huge blow for Pirates, who are on a mission for a second place finish and it could derail their plans of getting into the Caf Champions League.

Pirates and Chiefs are now level on 31 points after 21 league matches, but Bucs remain in third place because of their superior goal-difference, while Chiefs remain in fifth place.