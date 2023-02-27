Sibisi wants Pirates to move on from Soweto derby loss.

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

It’s all about focusing on the remaining games for Orlando Pirates, says defender Nkosinathi Sibisi, while admitting that the loss to Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby at the FNB Stadium was disappointing.

Pirates were edged 1-0 by Amakhosi in an unfortunate fashion, with Olisa Ndah scoring an own-goal in the dying minutes of the match to hand their rivals their ninth victory of the season and conclude a league double over Bucs this season.

Moving on from the defeat which came with the Buccaneers playing with 10-men due to captain Innocent Maela’s red card, Sibisi believes there is still much to fight for in their remaining games of the league and he is also hoping that they can do well in the Nedbank Cup, where they are in the last 16.

“It was a disappointing result, it is not easy especially if you concede a goal like that in the dying moments of the game. But I think we fought and to lose our captain that early wasn’t easy. The only thing we can do now is to pick ourselves up. We have another game coming,” said the Pirates defender.

“We also have the Nedbank Cup to play for. All is not lost, we will try our utmost best to fight for every three points remaining and hopefully fight for the cup as well.”

The result against the Glamour Boys did not t well with the Pirates players, who looked dejected after the match. It also hit hard on their supporters. Having witnessed all of that, the former Golden Arrows defender apologised to the Ghosts for the loss and urges them to keep on rallying behind the club.

“We would like to say to our fans sorry for the loss. They came out in their numbers to support us, but please keep on supporting us and we will try to make you= proud,” he added.

The Buccaneers have another Soweto derby coming up against Swallows FC at the Dobsonville Stadium on Friday. Pirates will be looking for redemption against their other neighbours and getting three points will be the order of the day.