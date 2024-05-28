Eric Tinkler credits Sundowns success to money

'Yes, there's a big difference because they've done it for seven years in a row now and the gap between us and them has definitely grown,' Tinkler said.

Cape Town City Coach Eric Tinkler has become the latest local coach to insinuate that Mamelodi Sundowns’ success is down to the wealth of the Motsepe family.

ALSO READ: Mokwena defends under fire Mothobi Mvala

The 2023-2024 season concluded with the Brazilians lifting an unprecedented seventh successive league title. Sundowns are bankrolled by billionaire and businessman Patrice Motsepe.

The CAF president has left the day-to-day running of the club to his son Tlhopie, who is the chairman at the Tshwane giants.

“There have been seasons where you’ve seen Sundowns run away with the league. Yes, there’s a big difference because they’ve done it for seven years in a row now and the gap between us and them has definitely grown,” Tinkler said.

“I think that’s down to the quality they have and the power that allows that. If you look across the world, who is winning leagues? It’s only Bayer Leverkusen (in Germany) this year that in reality caused a shock and you saw that with Leicester City the other season (in England).

“But in reality, Man City has all the money in the world, Real Madrid has all the money in the world and Bayern Munich has all the money in the world and those teams end up winning the league and it’s a fact.”

Tinkler was responding to a question about the competitive nature of South Africa’s topflight football after his side registered a shock 1-0 victory over Sundowns. City finished in fifth position on the premiership standings tied on 45 points with Sekhukhune United who have a better goal difference.

‘A massive challenge’

“I think this season there was a stage where I had a look and I said to myself that maybe 30 points is not enough for survival and might even go up to 31 or 32,” he reflected.

“There was a stage where I thought Moroka Swallows might get dragged into it and Royal AM because I think with those clubs, we’re a lot closer to one another now versus where Sundowns are.

ALSO READ: Mokwena reflects on bittersweet defeat to Cape Town City

“For us to catch them, it’s going to be a massive challenge for a club like ours but I think we have to be smart in terms of what we do in our recruitment. I think we made a few mistakes this season if I have to be brutally honest.”