Four players Kaizer Chiefs need to get for next season

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs have been linked with a number of players as the Naturena side are expected to make major reinforcements to their squad.



Arthur Zwane’s side didn’t have a bad season if you look at where they finished in the league and the fact that they reached two semifinals.



But it was the performances that left unanswered questions and some players found the going too tough in the famed Amakhosi colours.



And while the club is expected to bring in new faces, they are more than likely to release some. Striker Caleb Bimenyimana is already among those rumoured to be on their way out.



The Burundian started well at Chiefs but later faded and could not carry the heavy burden of scoring consistently. A few others, like Kamohelo Mahlatsi also failed to make a mark.



But it is more interesting to see who the club will bring on board, with supporters calling for more quality players. Here we take a look at players we believe would be great signings for Amakhosi.



Goalkeeper



Chiefs need a strong keeper who will not be eclipsed by the legend of Itumeleng Khune at the club. A few have come and gone at the club but failed to make the supporters forget about Khune. Brandon Petersen was the preferred choice last season but he lacked confidence and thus could not effectively communicate with his defence. This led to a few goals conceded from defensive blunders. The pool is not big enough locally, and maybe they will need to go outside to find the right candidate.



Central/Defensive midfielder



While Yusuf Maart and Siyethemba Sithebe did well, they were found wanting when it came to defensive responsibilities. The team needs someone who can cover the defence the same way Willard Katsande used to do. This would allow for more attack-minded players to go about their jobs with more ease. Sibongiseni Mthethwa of Stellenbosch FC and Andile Jali who recently parted ways with Sundowns, are perfect fits for this role.



Creative/Attacking midfielder



With Nkosingiphile Ngcobo still learning the ropes, a proper No 10 is needed in the team. Ngcobo was over-burdened last term at Chiefs and just when he was coming right, he suffered an injury. Now they need someone with more experience to carry the team and also guide the young ones like Ngcobo, Mduduzi Shabalala and Siyabonga Zwane. Thulani Serero, who is set to become a free agent soon, and Junior Mendieta of Stellenbosch would be perfect for this role.



Striker



Both Bimenyimana and Christian Saile came at the wrong time, were over-burdened and cracked when the pressure became too much. An experienced striker who is comfortable with the ball at his feet and can hold the ball for incoming attackers to feed off is needed. Ranga Chivaviro of Marumo Gallants and Victor Letsoalo of Sekhukhune could be good fits.