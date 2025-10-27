Pirates loanee to remain at Petro de Luanda

"There were a lot of factors that derailed his progress at Pirates, and most of them were off the field," a source told Mgosi Squad.

According to information reaching Phakaaathi, Gilberto is likely to remain at Petro de Luanda for the foreseeable future. The winger has rediscovered his form at his hometown club after struggling to make an impact at Orlando Pirates following his arrival last year.

Gilberto initially signed a three-year deal with the Buccaneers from Luanda but was loaned back to the Angolan side in January this year. The loan agreement was later extended before the start of the new season, and it appears both parties are content for him to stay in his home country.

ALSO READ: Sundowns stand firm on Letlhaku amid overseas interest

The 24-year-old played a key role in helping Petro de Luanda secure their place in the group stages of the CAF Champions League after a commanding 4-0 aggregate victory over Stade d’Abidjan of Côte d’Ivoire.

“At this stage, both parties are happy with the deal and I don’t see a way back for him at Pirates. There were a lot of factors that derailed his progress at Pirates, and most of them were off the field, but he’s doing well again for Petro,” a source told Mgosi Squad.

ALSO READ: Sundowns expected to revive Fiston Mayele pursuit

Gilberto is also expected to feature for the Angolan national team at the Africa Cup of Nations later this year. The Palancas Negras have been drawn in the same group as Egypt, South Africa and Zimbabwe.