Lorch edging closer to Sundowns exit amid North African links

Thembinkosi Lorch’s future at Mamelodi Sundowns is hanging in the balance, with growing signs suggesting the winger is pushing for a move away from the club ahead of the new 2025/26 PSL season.

While the Brazilians are currently in Rustenburg for pre-season preparations at the Royal Marang Hotel, Lorch has noticeably been training alone. Sources close to the situation have revealed to Phakaaathi that the 32-year-old is eager for a new challenge and is open to a permanent transfer.

His preference appears to be North Africa, where he enjoyed a fruitful loan stint at Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca during the second half of last season. Lorch rediscovered some of his best form in Morocco, culminating in a strong showing at the FIFA Club World Cup last month.

Alger’s Lorch interest?

He scored against Italian giants Juventus in a spirited display despite Wydad suffering a 4-1 defeat.His performances haven’t gone unnoticed, with Algerian champions MC Alger who are now led by former Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena, keeping a close eye on the situation.

Phakaaathi understands that a possible reunion between Lorch and Mokwena is on the cards as he continues to keep fit on his own. At this stage, it’s not yet clear whether Wydad have made contact with Sundowns about a permanent transfer.

For now, the experienced winger remains out of the Sundowns squad and is not expected to feature when the club kicks off their campaign against Richards Bay in the MTN8 quarter-finals on August 3.

Exit more likely

With Lorch training on his own and interest from North Africa heating up, it appears a Chloorkop exit is more likely at this stage.

Phakaaathi will continue to track developments around the former Orlando Pirates star’s immediate future but indications are he’s looking for a move away from the Betway Premiership champions.