Mabasa is a wanted man after Pirates exit

Mabasa joined Pirates from Bloemfontein Celtic in 2019 and went on to score 50 goals.

There’s no shortage of suitors for Tshegofatso Mabasa, who is now a free agent after parting ways with Orlando Pirates at the end of last season.

According to multiple reports, Mabasa has attracted interest from several Betway Premiership clubs as well as teams in North Africa. He spent the second half of last season on loan at Stellenbosch FC, where he rediscovered his goalscoring touch.

The 29-year-old made 12 Betway Premiership appearances for Stellies, scoring four goals in the process. He is currently training on his own while weighing up his options ahead of the new campaign.

According to SABC Sport, Moroccan club Maghreb de Fes have tabled an offer for the striker. Phakaaathi has also established that a reunion with former coach Rulani Mokwena at Pyramids FC in Egypt can’t be ruled out.

The pair previously worked together at Pirates, while Mokwena also came close to signing Mabasa during his time at Mamelodi Sundowns, although the move ultimately failed to materialise.

Mabasa joined Pirates from Bloemfontein Celtic in 2019 and went on to score 50 goals for the Buccaneers, making him the club’s second-highest goalscorer of all time.

With interest mounting from both South Africa and abroad, the experienced striker now faces a crucial decision as he looks to secure the next chapter of his career.