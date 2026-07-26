Pirates snap up Norwegian striker

Pedersen has netted eight goals in 14 appearances this season for Sogndal.

Orlando Pirates announced on Sunday that they have signed striker Sebastian Pedersen from Norwegian second-tier side Sogndal Fotball.

The 27 year-old has signed a 2-year deal with an option to extend for one more season.

“He becomes the newest addition to Abdeslam Ouaddou’s squad as the Buccaneers prepare for a competitive season ahead,” said Pirates in a statement.

“Pedersen arrives from one of Norwegian football’s great talent factories.The blonde bomber is cut from that cloth, having featured at junior national team level from U15 all the way to U21.

“In terms of his style of play, Pedersen is considered a one-touch finisher rather than a bulldozer. He has recorded 51 goals in the last 117 matches”

Pedersen has netted eight goals in 14 appearances this season for Sogndal. Pirates will hope Pedersen can help them in their bid to retain the Betway Premiership title this season, and in the CAF Champions League.