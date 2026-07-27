Reisinho set to leave Sundowns

Reisinho has not reported for pre-season and is reportedly keeping fit on his own.

Miguel Reisinho appears set to part ways with Mamelodi Sundowns after just one season in South Africa, having struggled to settle following his move from Portugal.

While the club has yet to officially confirm his departure, Reisinho has not reported for pre-season and is reportedly keeping fit on his own back in Portugal.

Unlike his Portuguese compatriot Nuno Santos, Reisinho found game time hard to come by after joining Sundowns from Liga Portugal outfit Boavista last season.

While Santos established himself as a key figure in the Sundowns side that went on to win the CAF Champions League, Reisinho spent much of the campaign on the sidelines.

The 27-year-old endured a difficult start to life at Chloorkop after being sent off on his debut in the 2025 Carling Knockout Last 16 clash against Marumo Gallants at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Despite showing glimpses of his quality, Reisinho struggled to cement a regular place in the team throughout the season. Although nothing has been made official by the club, all indications suggest Reisinho’s stint at Sundowns has come to an end after only one campaign.

Overall, he made 14 appearances across all competitions for the Brazilians, scoring two goals. His final outing came in Sundowns’ last Betway Premiership fixture of the season, a 3-2 defeat to TS Galaxy.